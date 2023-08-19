Cats, dogs rescued from Maui arrive in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 100 dogs and cats are in the rose city after being saved from the devastation in Maui.

Many of them are temporarily being housed at the Oregon Humane Society, where they’re awaiting adoption.

It started when a plane took off for Maui carrying humanitarian supplies, things like clothes and blankets.

However, in its return flight the plane was packed with the dogs and cats looking for their new forever homes.

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Tracye Lewis was proud to be a part of the effort.

“It has been said that you can judge your society by the way that you treat animals, and I feel like I’ve completed my life.”

Lewis is just one of many on the crew that manned the donated southwest airlines plane, where volunteers and staff helped load up and bring the animals away from the devastation in Hawaii.

“It was pretty tragic,” Lewis said.

Noah Horton, who is the Chief Operations Officer of a global non-profit that helped with the effort called Greater Good Charities, was in Maui when the animals were loaded onto the aircraft.

“When we were at the shelter,” he explained, “we saw animals that were coming in from some of the burned areas. We saw Lahaina pets coming in.”

“It’s a tragedy,” Jeff Cerasoli, the pilot of the aircraft, added. “But, out of that tragedy some really good stuff happened here today.”

The “good stuff” Cerasoli is alluding to is that they’ve made it overseas and away from the fires safely with the animals.

First Officer John Pamer said he was honored and eager to unload the animals into the Oregon Humane Society vans.

“I’ll tell you what,” Pamer said, “we just flew the airplane. We had the easy job. The people on board, from the shelter, the agency and all our flight attendants did such a great job.”

“Wow,” Lewis said as she took a moment. “There are just no words to tell you. It’s just been such a blessing and an honor to be a part of this journey.”

Like the First Officer and Captain, Lewis called herself an animal lover, who had a hard time not sneaking a cat or dog off the plane for herself.

“Several,” she laughed. “But I was warned beforehand that I better not bring home an animal. Pets are pretty amazing. I’ll just leave it at that.”

The Oregon Humane Society only took on a majority of the cats. The remaining roughly 30 dogs and 11 cats boarded a separate flight and headed for Hayward, California.

“When you’re helping pets,” Horton said, “you’re helping their people as well.”

After unloading, the cats safely embarked on a short journey to the Oregon Humane Society in Portland, where those that have already been spayed or neutered could be up for adoption as early as Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.