Death of young woman in Salem being investigated by police

FILE
FILE(Northern News Now)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The death of a woman found in Salem early Saturday morning is being investigated by police detectives, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 6:30 a.m., police responded to a “CPR call” at 3304 Market Street Northeast. Arriving officers found a woman in her 20s who was already dead.

Detectives from the criminal investigations section were called to investigate, according to police. Police did not release any details about why the woman’s death was being investigated, nor any cause of death.

More details will be added as they are available.

