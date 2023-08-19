Detroit man dies after being hit on Hwy 22E in Marion Co.

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Detroit man walking on Highway 22 died in a crash with a motorhome on Thursday night, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to Highway 22E near milepost 51 in Marion County. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian dead after being hit by an eastbound motorhome. He has been identified as 64-year-old Jimmy Graham of Detroit. It is unknown why the pedestrian was in the road.

SEE ALSO: 2 injured, including teen, in shooting in SE Portland

The motorhome driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. There were no other injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Hilary is now a powerful storm located just south of California.
Hurricane Hilary now powerful Category 4 storm, expected to bring rain to Oregon
File
Raising Cane’s to open first Washington location in Vancouver
Local Jazz club struggling
Beloved local Jazz club struggling to stay afloat
4 injured in crash involving Gresham police officer.
4 injured in crash involving Gresham police officer
The popular Carts on Foster food cart pod has closed down for good.
Carts on Foster in SE Portland closes

Latest News

Two people, including a teen, are expected to survive after a shooting in southeast Portland on...
2 injured, including teen, in shooting in SE Portland
Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Hilary at sunrise on Saturday.
Hurricane Hilary brings historic warnings to California, flood watches to Oregon
Pets from Maui arrive
Cats, dogs rescued from Maui arrive in Portland
More than 100 dogs and cats are in the rose city after being saved from the devastation in Maui.
Cats, dogs rescued from Maui arrive in Portland