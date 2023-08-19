Detroit man dies after being hit on Hwy 22E in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Detroit man walking on Highway 22 died in a crash with a motorhome on Thursday night, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to Highway 22E near milepost 51 in Marion County. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian dead after being hit by an eastbound motorhome. He has been identified as 64-year-old Jimmy Graham of Detroit. It is unknown why the pedestrian was in the road.

The motorhome driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. There were no other injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

