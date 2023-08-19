First Measure 110 detox center opens in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The first detox center funded by Measure 110 had its grand opening in Southeast Portland Friday morning.

The facility, which will be operated by Recovery Works Northwest, is located on Southeast Foster Road. Officials with the organization said they hope to assist 1,200 people a year in their recovery from their drug or alcohol addictions.

Joe Bazeghi is the Director of Engagement for Recovery Works Northwest. He said there are a total of 16 adult beds with two people to a room. On average patients will be in the facility for about three to five days.

“They’re going to be here detoxing with medical support from dangerous substance addictions, including fentanyl, opioids, and alcohol specifically,” Bazeghi said.

Bazeghi said the facility will not take walk-ins. Instead, those looking to detox will need to connect with the organization’s intake team. To get people connected to the intake teak, an outreach team will make contact with people in places, like houseless camps, to let them know the detox center exists.

“We do have vans and we also have cars, passenger cars as well that are Recovery Works,” Bazeghi said. “Our peers can just go out into the community, pick people up where they’re at because we’re all about meeting people where they’re at. Then transport them either here or if they’re seeking other services to one of our outpatient clinics or one of our community partners.”

Bazeghi said there are already people expressing their interest in having a bed at the facility. He expects bed will always be full of people looking to detox. He said he recognizes that the rollout of measure 110 was rocky. There was a lot of work that needed to be done to build support systems for the measure.

“It makes total sense to me that there’s been frustration, that there has been a lack of understanding,” Bazeghi said. “There’s been a lack of clarity. We’ve been figuring this out both at the regulatory level with the Oregon Health Authority, our legislators, but also the service providers.”

He is asking those who are still critical of Measure 110 to be patient.

“It’s at a place where we understand how to turn Oregon cannabis tax revenues and cannabis sales into low barrier and accessible and evidence-based treatment for people experiencing substance addictions such as fentanyl, alcohol, and other substances as well,” Bazeghi said.

The official opening day of the detox center is on Sept. 1. Bazeghi said Recovery Works Northwest is planning to open another facility in Milwaukie by the end of the year.

