Hardesty settles lawsuit against City of Portland for $5K, signed apology

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Former Portland City Council member Jo Ann Hardesty agreed to settle a lawsuit against the City of Portland on Monday, according to court documents accessed Friday by FOX 12.

On Monday, the City offered $5,000, attorney fees and a signed apology from the Portland mayor. Hardesty agreed to the offer the same day.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 13, 2021 and alleges that employees of the City and Portland Police Association spread an unfounded accusation against Hardesty as retaliation for her criticism of the PPA and the Portland Police Bureau.

According to the initial lawsuit filing, a white woman was in a minor car accident with a Black woman who was not Hardesty on March 3, 2021. Later that day, the woman reported to the City that she had been a victim of a hit-and-run, and accused Hardesty, also a Black woman, of being the driver.

Following that report, the initial filing outlines a series of events in which City and PPA employees allegedly told others about the accusation, including the press.

“…[I]n bad faith and in violation of its own policies, and engaging in an overreactive, excessive and unreasonable investigation of Plaintiff, City of Portland, through its employees acting within the course of their employment, engaged in race-based distinctions, discrimination or restrictions,” Hardesty states in the document.

The settlement offer includes a signed letter from the City mayor:

“Portland Police Bureau employees acting outside the course and scope of their employment leaked confidential information about Commissioner Hardesty. The leaks negatively impacted Commissioner Hardesty’s public image and undermined her efforts to bring about police transformation and reform. The City does not condone these actions. On behalf of the City, I apologize for the conduct.”

According to the City’s settlement offer, the offer, “is not to be construed as an admission either that the City Defendant is liable to Plaintiff or that Plaintiff has suffered any damage.”

The settlement will not be finalized until it is signed by a judge.

