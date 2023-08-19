Hurricane Hilary brings historic warnings to California, flood watches to Oregon

Hurricane Hilary has prompted rare Tropical Storm Warnings for California as millions across the Southwest prepare for catastrophic and life-threatening flooding from a year’s worth of rain in just a few days.

It has also brought Flood Watches to eastern Oregon and western Idaho.

The storm underwent rapid intensification in the Pacific Ocean, strengthening from a tropical storm to a large Category 4 hurricane in less than 48 hours. Now, a rapid weakening will begin with landfall expected on the Mexican coast within the next 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The first-ever Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Southern California on Saturday. It’s been issued from Los Angeles to the U.S.-Mexico border and includes the coastal region of San Diego.

The Air Force Reserve “Hurricane Hunters,” assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, departed Saturday morning to fly weather reconnaissance missions into Hurricane Hilary to collect weather data that improves National Hurricane Center forecasts.

“By flying into the storm, crews are able to locate the low-pressure center of the storm and collect data that assists with movement and intensity forecasts,” said Lt. Col. Steve Burton, 53rd WRS mission commander for the weather deployment. “The data we collect can improve a forecast by anywhere from 15-25%.”

The unit will continue to fly missions into the storm throughout the weekend and possibly into Monday, said Burton.

Where is Hurricane Hilary?

The center of Hurricane Hilary is moving toward the north-northwest at 13 mph. A turn toward to north and an increase in forward speed is expected on Saturday, according to the NHC. A faster motion toward the north-northwest is expected to begin Saturday, followed by an even faster motion toward the north by Sunday night.

Current information about Hurricane Hilary. (Fox Weather)

What are the weather alerts for for California associated with Hurricane Hilary?

A rare Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for from near Los Angeles to the U.S.-Mexico border, including Catalina Island. According to the NHC, this is the first time the agency has issued a warning for this region.

Much of San Diego, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties are included in the warning. The inland alerts cover cities such as Riverside, Palm Springs, San Bernardino, Victorville, Pine Valley, and Santa Clarita.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical-storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the alerted area within 36 hours.

A look at the Tropical Storm Warnings issued in California. (Fox Weather)

What are the weather alerts for Oregon associated with Hurricane Hilary?

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for southeastern Oregon due to expected significant rainfall in a short period of time.

Southeast Oregon rain forecast Hurricane Hilary. (NWS)

Pendleton, La Grande, Baker City, Burns, and areas in between are all expected to receive rainfall associated with Hilary’s remnants. With areas farther east receiving more than more western areas.

According to the latest forecast on Saturday morning, the areas of La Grande and Baker city could get anywhere between 1.75′ to 2′ of rainfall.

Flood watches for eastern Oregon on Sunday. (NWS)

On Sunday areas of eastern Oregon are under a “Marginal Risk” for rain associated with Hilary. However the story changes on Monday when higher amounts of rain are expected to arrive.

Rainfall predictions for eastern Oregon Monday, (NWS)

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Flood Watch for areas of eastern Oregon including Burns and Baker City due to the chances of excessive rainfall and dangerous flash flooding on Monday.

Strong winds are also expected on Monday.

Currently it looks like most of western Oregon will avoid the effects of Hilary, except for possibly more cloud cover and possibly slightly breezier conditions.

What is the forecast for Hurricane Hilary?

Maximum sustained winds are at 130 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected to begin Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday morning, the NHC said.

Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by midday Sunday, before it reaches southern California.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles. A sustained wind of 46 mph and a gust to 62 mph were recently reported at the Cabo San Lucas Marina, the NHC reports.

Hilary warnings. (NWS)

What are the impacts of Hurricane Hilary?

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring 3-6 inches of rainfall and up to 10 inches in isolated areas across parts of Baja California by Sunday night, warned the NHC. Catastrophic flash flooding may occur. Across portions of the western U.S., rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, but forecast models show upwards of 5 inches is possible in some areas through Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall associated with Hilary may produce areas of flash flooding and result in landslides over portions of the Baja California Peninsula until late Sunday, the NHC said.

Rainfall impacts from Hilary within the southwestern U.S. are expected to peak this weekend into Monday. Flooding is expected with the potential for significant, life-threatening impacts.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare High Risk for excessive rainfall in Palm Springs, the Coachella Valley and Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time such a risk has been given for the low desert regions of Southern California to the east of the mountain ranges.

The threat of hurricane-force wind impacts is increasing along the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula, where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin across the southern portion of the Baja California Peninsula later Friday and then spread north through the weekend.

A current look at the flash flood threat through Monday. (Fox Weather)

The threat of significant wind impacts continues to increase for the northern portions of the Baja California Peninsula and the southwestern U.S., especially in areas of mountainous terrain.

Large swells from Hilary will spread north along southwestern Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula. These swells will reach the Gulf of California and northern portions of the Baja California peninsula later this weekend.

