Missing Ridgefield woman’s dog, car found separately in Vancouver, Clackamas

The Ridgefield Police Department is asking for people to help find a missing 33-year-old Ridgefield, Wash., woman, last seen leaving her house on Tuesday.
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
According to police, Jessica Rogers Fern left her home at about 6 p.m. in her black Ford Edge with her dog. The dog was found at the Vancouver waterfront on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m.

According to police, Jessica Rogers Fern left her home at about 6 p.m. in her black Ford Edge with her dog. The dog was found at the Vancouver waterfront on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m.

Her Ford Edge was found in Clackamas County, near the Clackamas Town Center, on Thursday.

Jessica Rogers Fern:

5-feet, 5-inches tall, and about 100 pounds.

Brown hair and brown eyes.

Last seen in a long sleeve flannel button-up shirt and black shorts.

The police are working with Rogers Fern’s friends and family to locate her.

If you have seen Rogers Fern or have information related to her whereabouts, please contact Officer Tyler King at the Ridgefield Police Department at Tyler.King@ridgefieldwa.us or by calling 911.

