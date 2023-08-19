New art mural underway in Hillsboro

A new mural is taking shape in Hillsboro’s cultural arts district.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A new mural is taking shape in Hillsboro’s cultural arts district.

Portland-based Chinese American artist Li Tie is painting the mural on Walnut Street facing the M&M Martketplace.

The design features family, food, culture, dance. music and more. City officials said the mural celebrates the cultural hub’s vibrancy and diversity.

The mural is expected to be complete by the end of August.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August...
Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Hurricane Hilary is now a powerful storm located just south of California.
Hurricane Hilary now powerful Category 4 storm, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Legacy Health
Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff
Man dated single moms of girls to rape, abuse both: Washington Co. Sheriff

Latest News

A new mural is taking shape in Hillsboro’s cultural arts district.
New art mural underway in Hillsboro
Smart Park parking garage closes in downtown Portland
Smart Park parking garage closes in downtown Portland
Crews finished blocking off a closed downtown Portland parking garage Friday.
Smart Park parking garage closes in downtown Portland
M110 DETOX CENTER OPENS
First Measure 110 detox center opens in SE Portland