New art mural underway in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A new mural is taking shape in Hillsboro’s cultural arts district.

Portland-based Chinese American artist Li Tie is painting the mural on Walnut Street facing the M&M Martketplace.

The design features family, food, culture, dance. music and more. City officials said the mural celebrates the cultural hub’s vibrancy and diversity.

The mural is expected to be complete by the end of August.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.