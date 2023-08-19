Portland teens entering Babe Ruth World Series championship

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A group of Portland teens continue to stave off elimination at the Babe Ruth World Series as they head to Saturday’s championship game.

The champs are not a club team but a collection of dirt ballers who have worked hard to make it from a competition of ten teams to the final two.

“I think we’ve all surprised ourselves a little bit,” head coach Craig Combs said. “We kind of came here with no expectations and at each step we keep getting excited and wanting more. We’re not settled.”

Thirteen teenagers from Portland keep on keepin’ on in the elimination bracket at the Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown, New York.

“You want to go out and win but you also want to have fun with your guys and you want to take it in,” Franklin High School sophomore Silas Combs said. “It’s still the game of baseball.”

Saturday’s title game will be at 10 a.m. Pacific time against Norwalk, Connecticut.

“It’s amazing. A Pacific Northwest team hasn’t been this far in a long time and so it’s pretty cool knowing that we are one of the best Pacific Northwest teams in all time,” La Salle Prep sophomore Roscoe Mithoefer said.

No matter the outcome, the team is in good spirits.

“We’ve played together since 7U and I don’t think any of us expected that we would be in the championship per say,” McDaniel High School senior Paul Oellrich said, “but it’s just amazing to see that we exceeded our expectations and now we are in the championship in the Babe Ruth World Series!”

