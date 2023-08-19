Portland teens entering Babe Ruth World Series championship

A group of Portland teens continue to stave off elimination at the Babe Ruth World Series as they head to Saturday’s championship game.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A group of Portland teens continue to stave off elimination at the Babe Ruth World Series as they head to Saturday’s championship game.

The champs are not a club team but a collection of dirt ballers who have worked hard to make it from a competition of ten teams to the final two.

“I think we’ve all surprised ourselves a little bit,” head coach Craig Combs said. “We kind of came here with no expectations and at each step we keep getting excited and wanting more. We’re not settled.”

Thirteen teenagers from Portland keep on keepin’ on in the elimination bracket at the Babe Ruth World Series in Jamestown, New York.

See Also: Non-profit Hoop Camp kicks off 30th year

“You want to go out and win but you also want to have fun with your guys and you want to take it in,” Franklin High School sophomore Silas Combs said. “It’s still the game of baseball.”

Saturday’s title game will be at 10 a.m. Pacific time against Norwalk, Connecticut.

“It’s amazing. A Pacific Northwest team hasn’t been this far in a long time and so it’s pretty cool knowing that we are one of the best Pacific Northwest teams in all time,” La Salle Prep sophomore Roscoe Mithoefer said.

No matter the outcome, the team is in good spirits.

“We’ve played together since 7U and I don’t think any of us expected that we would be in the championship per say,” McDaniel High School senior Paul Oellrich said, “but it’s just amazing to see that we exceeded our expectations and now we are in the championship in the Babe Ruth World Series!”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Hilary is now a powerful storm located just south of California.
Hurricane Hilary now powerful Category 4 storm, expected to bring rain to Oregon
An animated loop of Hilary as it spins off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, August...
Hurricane Hilary strengthens to Category 2, expected to bring rain to Oregon
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
File
Raising Cane’s to open first Washington location in Vancouver
Legacy Health
Legacy Health and OHSU announce intent to merge

Latest News

A group of Portland teens continue to stave off elimination at the Babe Ruth World Series as...
Portland teens entering Babe Ruth World Series championship
Hoop Camps 30th year
Non-profit Hoop Camp kicks off 30th year
Hoop Camp is an Oregon-based non-profit foundation that that prides itself on inclusion and has...
Non-profit Hoop Camp kicks off 30th year
Ben Gregg
Gonzaga star from Clackamas HS raises money for foster kids’ back-to-school shopping spree