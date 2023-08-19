Smart Park parking garage closes in downtown Portland

Crews finished blocking off a closed downtown Portland parking garage Friday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews built walls to block the entrance and exits at the Southwest Third and Alder Smart Park garage.

Crews built walls to block the entrance and exits at the Southwest Third and Alder Smart Park garage.

All staircases, vehicle entrances and elevators have been blocked.

Portland Bureau of Transportation says the closure allows it to make best use of public facilities, while enhancing security and maintenance at the other downtown parking garages.

Drivers are urged to use the Smart Park at Southwest Fourth and Yamhill just two blocks away.

Businesses on the ground floor of the parking garage will remain open.

