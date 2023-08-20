Smoky skies remain Sunday, cooler to start the week

Happy Sunday morning,

We are starting off in the 50s and 60s this morning with some smoky conditions around the metro. Smoke is much worse in areas east of Cascades. We will have hazy sunshine today with a high of 90 degrees. Smoke should clear from the metro by tomorrow. Monday through Wednesday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, overnight lows cooling to the upper 50s in most cases. Things warm up again Thursday through Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We do have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the Gorge, the Cascades and central and eastern Oregon because of the poor air quality. Things should improve later today and tonight.

