US 199 closed near Oregon border, evacuations issued for California wildfires

A wildfire burns near U.S. 199 in Del Norte County, Calif.
A wildfire burns near U.S. 199 in Del Norte County, Calif.(Inciweb)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM PDT
DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. (KPTV) - An erratic group of wildfires has prompted mandatory evacuations in northern California and closed Highway 199 near the Oregon border.

The Six Rivers National Forest said Sunday afternoon, the Smith River Complex is estimated at 25,419 acres. Officials said about 150 lightning strikes since Monday night caused at least 27 fires.

Highway 199 is closed just south of the Oregon border at Oregon Mountain Road to Pioneer Road (mileposts 15-31).

There are Level 3, “Go Now,” evacuations for the following areas in Del Norte County, Calif.:

  • Patrick Creek
  • Little Jones Creek
  • Copper Creek Drainage
  • Coon Creek/ 16n19 17n07
  • Washington Flat
  • Pioneer Road
  • Panther Flat Campground Area
  • All communities between Pioneer Road and the Oregon Border along Highway 199
  • French Hill Road

Level 2, “Be Set,” evacuations are in the place for the following:

  • High Divide
  • Rowdy Creek
  • Gasquet from Pioneer Road to Slant Bridge

Level 1, “Be Ready,” evacuations have been issued here:

  • Big Flat/Rock Creek
  • Low Divide
  • Hiouchi from Slant Bridge to the east end of North Bank Road

Fire managers said thunderstorms Saturday caused gusty and erratic winds over portions of the Smith River Complex. The forecast calls for increased winds Sunday night in the thermal belt above 2,000 feet, which can continue burning late into the night.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Del Norte County Fairgrounds at 421 U.S. 101 North in Crescent City, Calif. Disaster workers will be providing food, access to comfort kits and other supplies.

More updates can be found on the Six Rivers National Forest Facebook page

