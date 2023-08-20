Vancouver vacant restaurant goes up in flames

A vacant restaurant caught fire and was damaged early Sunday in Vancouver.
A vacant restaurant caught fire and was damaged early Sunday in Vancouver.(Vancouver Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a vacant restaurant early Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Fire Department said at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the old Mongolian Grill in the 14300 block of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

SEE ALSO: ‘Stupid gun violence’: 19-year-old shot in Pearl District was hit by crossfire, parents say

VFD said the building was vacant. There were no injuries reported.

At the height of the incident, 26 fire personnel were on scene. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Hilary at sunrise on Saturday.
Hurricane Hilary brings historic warnings to California, flood watches to Oregon
Two people, including a teen, are expected to survive after a shooting in southeast Portland on...
2 injured, including teen, in shooting in SE Portland
The popular Carts on Foster food cart pod has closed down for good.
Carts on Foster in SE Portland closes
FILE: Former Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty
Hardesty settles lawsuit against City of Portland for $5K, signed apology
FILE
Death of young woman in Salem being investigated by police

Latest News

Soccer clinic gives amputees chance to play game again in Portland
‘Senseless gun violence’: 19-year-old woman shot in Pearl District was hit by crossfire, family...
‘Stupid gun violence’: 19-year-old shot in Pearl District was hit by crossfire, parents say
The family of a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in northwest Portland last week believe...
‘Stupid gun violence’: 19-year-old woman shot in Pearl District was hit by crossfire, parents say
Clark County Public Health announced Friday that someone associated with Minnehaha Elementary...
Person linked to Vancouver elementary school tests positive for tuberculosis