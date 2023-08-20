Vancouver vacant restaurant goes up in flames

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a vacant restaurant early Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Fire Department said at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the old Mongolian Grill in the 14300 block of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

VFD said the building was vacant. There were no injuries reported.

At the height of the incident, 26 fire personnel were on scene. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

