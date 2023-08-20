Very smoky Sunday, conditions improving late

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It got smoky out there this afternoon as Canadian wildfire smoke got pushed into the region with a north/northeasterly wind. Air quality across central Washington is unhealthy or very unhealthy, and that’s what is heading our way. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Portland is in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category for AQI, while the east end of the Gorge, portions of the Cascades and central Oregon is down to “unhealthy.” High temperatures around Portland topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

It’s tricky to predict how much more surface-level smoke could be pushed into the area, as the northeast wind will die down a bit overnight. Models are indicating Portland could be in the “unhealthy” category in the morning through about midday, so we’ll leave Sunday as a possible First Alert Weather Day. Onshore flow will be kicking back in tomorrow, so depending on how strong that push ends up being, we could see cleaner air sooner.

We’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades, Gorge and central Oregon Sunday due to the unhealthy air quality that is expected to linger for the entire day.

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary seem to want to stay well to the east, bringing some scattered showers to eastern Oregon tomorrow, with the heaviest rainfall arriving Monday morning. Precipitation will likely stay east of Bend.

Temperatures won’t be as hot because of the haze, but we’ll likely still see some low 90s around the Portland metro area Sunday. Nature’s air conditioning will cool us down quickly though, and we’ll be back in the low 80s for our highs on Monday with clean air. A few nice days will follow before we heat back up into the low 90s Thursday and Friday. An upper level low might drift down from B.C., bringing us more cloud cover next weekend. That would also lead to more of a southerly flow, which would help keep Canadian wildfire smoke away, but may push the Lane/Linn county wildfire smoke north into Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.