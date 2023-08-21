1 hurt after car goes down 15-foot embankment in SW Portland

1 hurt after car goes down 15-foot embankment in SW Portland
1 hurt after car goes down 15-foot embankment in SW Portland(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured after a car went down an embankment in southwest Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 8:30 p.m., crews responded to the report of a crash at 11230 Southwest 62nd Avenue. They found a single car that had gone down a low-angle, 15-foot embankment.

After crews were able to remove a single person from the car, the person was taken to a local hospital trauma center. There was no information on their condition.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

