1 hurt after car goes down 15-foot embankment in SW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured after a car went down an embankment in southwest Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 8:30 p.m., crews responded to the report of a crash at 11230 Southwest 62nd Avenue. They found a single car that had gone down a low-angle, 15-foot embankment.

After crews were able to remove a single person from the car, the person was taken to a local hospital trauma center. There was no information on their condition.

