1 hurt after car goes down 15-foot embankment in SW Portland
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured after a car went down an embankment in southwest Portland Sunday evening, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
At about 8:30 p.m., crews responded to the report of a crash at 11230 Southwest 62nd Avenue. They found a single car that had gone down a low-angle, 15-foot embankment.
After crews were able to remove a single person from the car, the person was taken to a local hospital trauma center. There was no information on their condition.
