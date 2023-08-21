25 arrested, 4 stolen cars recovered in Portland police retail crime mission

Portland police say a weekend retail theft and crime mission resulted in 25 people being arrested.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a weekend retail theft and crime mission resulted in 25 people being arrested.

Officers with the East Precinct tweeted these pictures as they worked to stop crime around Gateway and Mall 205.

They said they recovered more than $2,000 in stolen items, found four stolen vehicles and three illegal guns.

Police also seized $24,000 in cash.

