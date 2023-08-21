Improving air quality west of the Cascades

Good morning! Air quality is gradually improving across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington after a smoky weekend. A northwest breeze is pushing wildfire smoke to the east, and will continue to do so throughout the day. Expect to see filtered sunshine as the edge of some tropical moisture drifts over & west of the Cascades (mid to upper level clouds). High temperatures will reach about 80 degrees in the metro area. Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are spreading across portions of central & eastern Oregon. It’s going to be a very wet day on the east side of the state, with scattered showers likely in central Oregon. In addition, many locations along & east of the Cascades are dealing with very unhealthy to hazardous air quality. Even with the rain, it’ll take much longer for the smoke to disperse.

An upper level trough will pass over the region between today and Wednesday, keeping temperatures near normal (or perhaps slightly below normal for late August standards). Expect to see varying degrees of cloud cover with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. High pressure will build back in between Thursday and this weekend, bringing warmer nights and hotter afternoons.

The forecast gets tricky late this week for two reasons. First off, southerly flow may bring wildfire smoke in from northern California and southern Oregon. It’s tough to say how much at this point because we don’t know how fires will be acting later this weekend. Second, another trough of low pressure will be developing offshore of southern Oregon and northern California. This system could spin up some showers and isolated thunderstorms toward the end of the week.

One more side note: our computer models are kind of all over the place in terms of how warm or cool it will be this weekend. The Euro model brings us close to 100 degrees on Saturday, while the GFS (American) drops us into the 80s. Be prepared for tweaks and adjustments to the forecast in the coming days.

Have a great week!

