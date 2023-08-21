Lookout Fire more than 10,500 acres; Level 3 evacuations in place

The Lookout Fire burning in Lane County is more than 10,500 acres with Level 3 evacuations in place.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lookout Fire burning in Lane County is more than 10,500 acres with Level 3 evacuations in place.

On Sunday, fire officials estimated the Lookout Fire to be 10,521 acres. It is located three miles north of McKenzie Bridge. Oregon State Fire Marshal crews are establishing and improving defensible space throughout evacuation zones. The fire continues to move to the north and northeast.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire

The Lookout Fire burning in Lane County is more than 8,600 acres with Level 3 evacuations in place.

There is a Red Flag Warning on Sunday due to low humidity, relatively high temperatures and wind, which may increase fire activity. No structures have burned in the fire.

Highway 126 remains open, but Highway 242 is closed between mileposts 61-76.

The following are now under Level 3 evacuation:

  • Taylor Rd.
  • North Bank Rd.
  • All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.
  • The area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd
  • Mona Campground.
  • Lookout Campground
  • H.J. Andrews Headquarters
  • The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

The fire began Aug. 5 and was caused by lightning, according to officials.

Areas under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations include:

  • Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.
  • Belknap Springs Rd. S.
  • Belknap Hot Springs Rd.
  • The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)
  • Paradise Campground
  • FS Road 302

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations include:

  • Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to Foley Ridge Rd.
  • McKenzie River Dr.
  • Highway 242 to FS Road 220
  • Yale Lane
  • Camp Yule Road
  • FS road 2643 southeast to the 445 spur

Closed trails and trailheads now include:

  • Blue Pool/Tamolitch Falls
  • McKenzie River National Recreation Trail and trailheads
  • Waterfalls Loop Train

A map of the current evacuation zones is included below:


Brought to you by

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Hilary at sunrise on Saturday.
Hurricane Hilary brings historic warnings to California, flood watches to Oregon
FILE
Death of young woman in Salem being investigated by police
Two people, including a teen, are expected to survive after a shooting in southeast Portland on...
2 injured, including teen, in shooting in SE Portland
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
The popular Carts on Foster food cart pod has closed down for good.
Carts on Foster in SE Portland closes

Latest News

Jenny Creek Fire 90% contained; neighbors slowly return to La Center homes
Jenny Creek Fire 90% contained; neighbors slowly return to La Center homes
Jenny Creek Fire
‘Jenny Creek Fire’ forces evacuations near La Center
Fire truck (FILE)
California sending 5 strike teams to help firefighting capacity in Oregon
A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice has been issued Monday morning for areas near the Bedrock...
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County