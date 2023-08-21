Lookout Fire more than 11,000 acres; 2 Level 3 evacuations lowered

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is reducing evacuation notices for two areas as the Lookout Fire continues to burn.

On Monday, the LCSO reduced Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices for the following to Level 2 (be Set) notices:

Areas north of Hwy 126 west of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to Blue River Reservoir Rd. at the 1501 junction.

The area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd.

Current estimates as of noon Monday place the Lookout Fire as having burned 11,174 acres. It is located three miles north of McKenzie Bridge. Oregon State Fire Marshal crews are establishing and improving defensible space throughout evacuation zones. The fire continues to move to the north and northeast.

The Lookout Fire burning in Lane County is more than 8,600 acres with Level 3 evacuations in place.

There is a Red Flag Warning on Sunday due to low humidity, relatively high temperatures and wind, which may increase fire activity. No structures have burned in the fire.

Highway 126 remains open, but Highway 242 is closed between mileposts 61-76.

The following remain under Level 3 evacuation:

Taylor Rd.

North Bank Rd.

All areas north of Hwy 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.

Mona Campground.

Lookout Campground

H.J. Andrews Headquarters

The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

Areas under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuations include:

Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.

Belknap Hot Springs Rd.

The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuations include:

Areas south of Hwy 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to the east end of McKenzie River Dr.

The area south of Hwy 126 from the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd. to Scott Creek Rd.

McKenzie River Dr. and areas directly to the south and east.

Belknap Springs Rd. S.

A map of the current evacuation zones is included below:



