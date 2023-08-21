Man with restraining order accused of stabbing ex-wife in Beaverton

Beaverton Police Department BPD(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man is accused of stabbing his ex-wife multiple times over the weekend, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

At about 9:43 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at the Springbrook Apartments, located at 10080 Southwest 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds lying on the grass outside of an apartment building.

According to police, the victim told officers her attacker was her ex-husband, Alfonza Terrell Merritt, and that she has a restraining order against him. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say Merritt fled the scene after being confronted by a neighbor armed with a gun. He left in a dark green 2002 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plates.

About three hours after the stabbing, Oregon State Police arrested Merritt at a rest area off Highway 84 near Hermiston.

Merritt was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

