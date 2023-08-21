Man with restraining order accused of stabbing ex-wife in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man is accused of stabbing his ex-wife multiple times over the weekend, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
At about 9:43 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at the Springbrook Apartments, located at 10080 Southwest 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds lying on the grass outside of an apartment building.
According to police, the victim told officers her attacker was her ex-husband, Alfonza Terrell Merritt, and that she has a restraining order against him. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Police say Merritt fled the scene after being confronted by a neighbor armed with a gun. He left in a dark green 2002 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plates.
About three hours after the stabbing, Oregon State Police arrested Merritt at a rest area off Highway 84 near Hermiston.
SEE ALSO: Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say
Merritt was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.