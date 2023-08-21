Oregon governor signs series of public safety bills into law

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Gov. Kotek is signing seven new bills with an increased focus on public safety.

The bills were signed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, ranging from addressing the fentanyl crisis to establishing a juvenile justice policy commission.

The following bills were signed:

SB 337 - would create, for the first time, public defenders who are state employees, and phase out the use of contracted for-profit defense firms. The bill also moves the Office of Public Defense Services out of the judiciary branch to the executive. Oregon’s public defense system will be renamed the “Oregon Public Defense Commission”

HB 2005 - This legislation defines terms such as “undetectable firearm” and “unfinished frame or receiver.” It establishes penalties for various offenses related to these firearms and components. Manufacturing, importing, offering for sale, or transferring an undetectable firearm can result in up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

2320 – Establishes Juvenile Justice Policy Commission within the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. The commission is tasked with evaluating the state’s juvenile justice system and suggesting potential improvements in laws, policies, practices, and funding to enhance outcomes for youth.

2645 - The bill raises penalties for possessing specific quantities of fentanyl, resulting in a maximum punishment of 364 days’ imprisonment and a $6,250 fine. It introduces the possibility of considering the delivery of fentanyl as a commercial drug offense under certain conditions.

2676 - The bill makes changes to the Department of Justice’s crime victim compensation program. It broadens the definitions of “injury” and “survivor” and removes the time requirement for notifying law enforcement of a crime. Law enforcement notification can now be satisfied through other specified actions. Compensation is expanded to include counseling expenses for witnesses to a victim’s death or those who first discover a deceased victim.

2732 - The bill makes changes to the allocation formula for grants to children’s advocacy centers. It creates the Child Abuse Assessment Account in the State Treasury for the grant program and allocates funds from the General Fund to the Department of Justice for the program’s funding.

SB 5533 - Allocates money from the general fund to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards & Training, which both sets training standards and operates in-person and remote basic training courses for police and emergency responders.

