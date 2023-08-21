Portland under air quality advisory from local, Canada wildfire smoke

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following the Portland-area heat wave, people were hoping to enjoy the more mild weather outdoors this weekend.

However, the smoky skies and poor air quality in parts of Oregon and Washington have forced people to reconsider spending the day outdoors.

People visiting the Portland metro said being in nature was at the top of their to-do list.

“I definitely was hoping for that crispy, Oregon, fresh, clean air,” said visitor Sarah Sax.

But many people said they had to change their plans because of the smoky skies and poor air quality in the area.

“It’s definitely a little eerie here in Portland,” Sax said. “It’s very hazy, smells a little smoky.”

“I see a lot of people staying inside over the weekend,” said visitor Joey Magno. “Hike with my brother planned, but we didn’t go because of the unfortunate weather.”

Multiple agencies including the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality advisory Sunday for parts of Oregon and Washington due to both local wildfires and wildfires in Canada.

Authorities said smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. They recommend staying indoors, if possible.

Parents said they’re trying to find fun, indoor activities for the kids.

“We do have an infant, so they are at the OMSI children’s museum right now, so I think that’s where we’re a little concerned. We want to make sure she doesn’t get a cough or anything,” Yvette Castillo, a visitor, said.

Some people said that even with the smoke in the air, they’re enjoying being outside after the extreme heat wave.

“We actually were hiking in Washington Park,” someone who lives nearby said.

For one visitor, even though their group was greeted with smoky skies, they said this trip down memory lane was worth it.

“I grew up in Oregon, so I forever love it. This is a home to me,” Magno said.

According to DEQ, air quality may start improving Sunday night or Monday morning. The air quality advisory is in effect for Multnomah County through Monday afternoon, and most of central Oregon and the Gorge through Tuesday afternoon.

