Shelter-in-place issued while police search for shooting suspects in SE Portland

Tactical teams searching in southeast Portland
Tactical teams searching in southeast Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A tactical team is searching for suspects following a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 11100 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard. There are no known injuries from the shooting at this time.

The Specialized Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), as well as the Air Support Unit and K-9 Unit, have responded to the scene to search for those involved in the shooting. Police say no suspect descriptions are available and they are not releasing the number of suspects.

Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Boise Street will be closed during the search between Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast 114th Avenue, as well as Southeast 112th Avenue closed north of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

A shelter in place notice was sent to people in the area. Those who got the notification should lock their doors and windows.

Anyone with information about the location of the suspects should call 911.

