Unhealthy air quality expected to improve overnight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Air quality from Portland all the way south to Eugene got into the “unhealthy” zone Sunday, progressively getting worse through the afternoon. The worst of the air quality should be peaking this evening. With the sea breeze and a stronger push of marine air tonight, we should start to see conditions gradually get better in Portland overnight. Some lingering haze is likely tomorrow morning, but it looks like we’ll be breathing clean air Monday afternoon.

Central Oregon and portions of the Cascades will continue to grapple with poor air quality over the next couple of days.

High temperatures topped out in the upper 80s around the metro area with dense smoke preventing us from touching 90 degrees. The next few days will be cooler and cloudier with temperatures expected in the upper 70s and low 80s through Wednesday. Clouds leftover from Hurricane Hilary will push in from the south, and it’s going to be a very wet morning tomorrow for eastern Oregon. Thunderstorms are also possible out there. Flood watches are in effect for eastern Oregon and portions of central Oregon through Monday evening, as models are pumping out around an inch and a half of rain for areas near Baker City and La Grande.

We’ll be warming up at the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s Thursday and Friday. We’ll see if the low pressure system sitting off our coast brings us any precipitation. More than likely we’ll just see partly cloudy skies but warm/sunnier afternoons Friday through Sunday.

7 day (KPTV)

