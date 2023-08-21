Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a Gresham woman’s death is being investigated as murder after her body was found Saturday.

Officers responded to a 6:35 a.m. CPR call at the Salem Shilo Inn. Arriving police found the body of 22-year-old Janet Ramos-Hernandez was discovered.

SEE ALSO: 2 suspects in custody after shooting, search in SE Portland; shelter-in place lifted

According to investigators, Ramos-Hernandez was confirmed dead when police arrived.

The Salem P.D. said Monday morning detectives are investigating Ramos-Hernandez’s death as homicide.

No further information is available at this time.

