Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a Gresham woman’s death is being investigated as murder after her body was found Saturday.
Officers responded to a 6:35 a.m. CPR call at the Salem Shilo Inn. Arriving police found the body of 22-year-old Janet Ramos-Hernandez was discovered.
According to investigators, Ramos-Hernandez was confirmed dead when police arrived.
The Salem P.D. said Monday morning detectives are investigating Ramos-Hernandez’s death as homicide.
No further information is available at this time.
