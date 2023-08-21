Woman hurls can of food at another woman in Woodburn Walmart parking lot, police say

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Woodburn police on Monday asked for the public’s help to identify an assault suspect.

According to a statement, the incident happened at the Walmart store at 3002 Stacy Allison Way. A woman, who has not been named, assaulted another person on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at around 12:09 p.m. The woman reportedly received minor injuries after the suspect threw a can of food at her.

The suspect was described as an adult Black woman with long braided hair who is about 5′9″ tall and has blonde highlights in her hair. She was seen walking around with a large purse while sporting a white T-shirt, white shorts, and black sneakers. She reportedly drove out of the parking lot in what seemed to be a mid-2000s black GMC Acadia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and refer to case # 23-10044.

