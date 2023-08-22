2 sentenced in connection with death of missing Salem woman

Two people have been sentenced in connection with the death of a Salem woman who disappeared in March of 2021.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Both Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez and Jayda Bailey were arrested in 2021 in connection with the disappearance of Tonna Marie Purnell.

On Monday, Ochoa-Valadez pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon, and pleaded no contest to second-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Bailey pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

SEE ALSO: Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say

Ochoa-Valadez will spend more than 12 years in prison, while Bailey will spend the next 10 years behind bars.

Purnell was reported missing two years ago after she was last seen at the Days Inn Black Bear Motel in Salem. She hasn’t been seen since, and police have not said where or if her body has been found.

