Clackamas County says over 600 placed in permanent housing over last year

File.
File.(Storyblocks)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County is celebrating significant results as its supportive housing services program ends its second year of operation.

According to the county, over the past 12 months, the program has successfully placed 665 people into permanent housing, prevented evictions for 643 people, offered rent assistance to 676 individuals and provided emergency and transitional shelter to 788 people.

The positive results follow the recent January point-in-time homeless count, revealing a substantial 30% decrease in homelessness within Clackamas County over the past year.

“These figures represent our friends, family, and neighbors,” said Courtney Hamilton, Supportive Housing Services Manager. “I’m moved by the unwavering dedication and compassion of our staff and community partners that have enabled these achievements. I’m confident that this team will continue to make strides in eradicating homelessness in our county.”

Additionally, Clackamas County says the count revealed 98% of previously homeless individuals placed in housing have not returned to homelessness within a year, surpassing the benchmark for successful housing retention set at 85%.

