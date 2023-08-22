Grants hope to bring more business to parts of Portland

By Will Maetzold
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Venture Portland has handed out grants totaling $250,000 to six business associations in Portland.

  • The following associations and projects are receiving grant money:
  • Central Eastside Industrial Council, Gateway Mural Project
  • Hawthorne Blvd Business Association, Kiosk and Solar Incubator Hub
  • Historic Mississippi Ave Business Association, Staffing
  • NW Industrial Business Association, Staffing and District Development
  • Old Town Community Association, Chinese Lantern Project
  • Williams Vancouver Business Association, Evening Light District Project

Tom Clark has a vision for Old Town to get back on track. One of the Old Town Community Association’s board members, he said they are looking to make investments.

“We see Old Town emerging before the rest of downtown does because of all the activity going on here now,” Clark said.

Clark said visitors are often attracted to all of the history in the neighborhood. He wants that to continue.

“Right now, with the pandemic in our rearview mirror, all of downtown is trying to reinvigorate and bring people to it,” Clark said. “Old Town is no different.”

SEE ALSO: New ‘Midtown Beer Garden’ seeks to restore community to downtown Portland

One way to do that is with a grant from Venture Portland. It will help build decorative lanterns across the street. It will start with the first block on Northwest Third Avenue between Couch and Davis streets.

“It’s part of this greater vision to improve the streetscape of Old Town and be more inviting to visitors,” Clark said.

Forage Design and Planning owner Heather Flint Chatto is partnering with the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association to build a kiosk and solar incubator.

“We’re going to be asking people where a kiosk might go,” Flint Chatto said. “We have a few ideas. There’s not a lot of places because we don’t really have a plaza on Hawthorne. We’re really missing that essential community gathering place.”

There is a large glass kiosk already in Director Park in downtown Portland. Flint Chatto wants to take ideas from that and others outside the city to bring one to the Hawthorne neighborhood.

“It’s this kind of urban acupuncture,” she said. “Where you make an intervention and it makes this radiating impact of life, safety and activity.”

The Old Town Community Association said to expect lanterns above the street in the next few months.

