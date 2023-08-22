Highway 30 closed due to crash near Clatskanie
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLATSKANIE Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. 30 may be closed for several hours at milepost 64.
According to ODOT, the highway is closed about two miles west of Clatskanie due to a crash. There are no detours in the area so travelers are encouraged to use an alternate route or delay their trip and watch out for emergency responders.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.
