Level 3 evacuation notice issued for brush fire near Vernonia

VERNONIA, Ore. (KPTV) - Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued due to a brush fire near Vernonia.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District said crews were on scene of a brush fire near the 15000 block of Keasey Road. A Level 3 evacuation was sent to all residents within one half mile of the fire out of an abundance of caution.

At about 11:45 p.m., evacuations were updated and extended to the following:

Level 3 “Go Now” for all residents on Burn Road

Level 2 “Get Set” for all residents on Creek View Lane

Officials say they will evaluate all evacuation notices at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s not known at this time how big the fire is or what started it.

Updates will be posted to the Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page.

