New RSV vaccine approved by FDA

RSV is common and sends young children and elderly adults to the hospital every year.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA has approved a new vaccine to protect newborns against RSV.

The Pfizer vaccine is given to mothers while they are still pregnant and provides protection to babies after birth. The shot is reportedly 82% effective at preventing severe RSV in newborns.

Kaiser-Permanente reminds parents to vaccinate ahead of back-to-school

The protection is only meant to last six months, when an already made antibody shot can be given.

RSV is common and sends thousands of infants and elderly adults to the hospital every year.

