Nice Wednesday ahead, then hot weather returns

Skies are partly cloudy this afternoon with comfortable temperatures in the 70s. Radar has been showing just a few very light showers here and there, but most of us are staying dry and stay that way through the evening. A weak system in the upper atmosphere has brought the cooling and as it passes by during the night the slight shower chance continues. Once that leaves tomorrow, we get mainly sunny skies and a nice late summer day up around 80 degrees.

We expect a brief hot spell or heat wave Thursday through Sunday, although temperatures remain within a few degrees of 90 through the weekend. Overnight temperatures warm again well into the 60s.

Next week may be quite different as another system moves through the region; this one appears wetter and cooler. The chance for showers is still quite low Monday, but then picks up midweek. That’s your first alert that widespread showers may show up for the first time in many weeks next Tuesday or Wednesday.

One other item we are watching closely is the chance for thunderstorms Thursday night. The setup is right for pop-up storms during the night or early Friday morning. These are always difficult to forecast, but a talker if we get them! For now we’ll just call it a chance over/west of the Cascades.

