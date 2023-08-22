The People’s Court set to open in NE Portland this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The People’s Court, the highly anticipated multi-use recreational facility off Northeast 82nd Avenue in Portland, is set to open Friday.

“We are incredible excited to be opening this weekend,” Save Sacks, one of the co-owners, said. “We’ve been working on this concept for a long time. Our goal here is to provide multi-use, multi-recreational, multi-generational facility for people to come and enjoy themselves, to play pickleball, ping pong, bocce ball, cornhole, we have a putt putt disc golf course, an arcade, two full restaurants and bars.”

Co-owners Dave Sacks and Dave Schrott said they’ve received good feedback from the community.

“The neighborhood has been super positive about what we are doing here,” Schrott said. “There’s been quite a lot of anticipation in the neighborhood and in particular the pickleball crowd who are excited to have more courts to play on.”

Nearby residents we spoke to were excited for something new coming to their area.

“For fun we usually just, me and my brothers and sister we ride our scooters or bikes around,” said Arianna Berge. “The most fun thing to do would be going to Glenhaven Skate Park or hanging out at the park. I’m actually very excited because you guys were telling me how there is an arcade and things. I’m very excited to see all the cool stuff happening.”

“What I want those coming to experience is that we’re making Portland fun again,” Schrott said. “We want this to be a fun, social place and that brings a wide variety group of people and ages together.”

“We’re expecting a lot of people to come here and have fun,” Sacks added. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a really long time.”

The grand opening will be on Friday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., and continue special hours on Saturday from noon - midnight and Sunday from noon – 10 p.m.

After the grand opening weekend, The People’s Courts will be open regular hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. - midnight Friday and Saturday. Daytime Pickleball courts can be reserved up to 7 days in advance. All pickleball courts after 5 p.m. and all other activities during all hours of operations are first come first serve.

