Portland increasing focused cleanup efforts of encampments around schools ahead of new year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the school year for many Portland students right around the corner, the City said it’s increasing focused clean-ups of encampments around campuses.

One of those camps that will be cleaned up before the start of the school year is on Southeast Waverleigh Boulevard about one block from Grover Cleveland High School. Neighbors FOX 12 spoke with off-camera said the encampment has been growing all summer. They’re happy the city is going to clear tents, garbage, and RVs out of their neighborhood.

Doug Diller, a soccer coach for the girl’s team at Cleveland High School, said people move right back in.

“It seems like this time of year, right before school and then at various times during the school year this encampment behind McDonald’s pops up,” Diller said.

Diller said the encampment near the high school is a problem every year and is nothing new.

“I’ve had parents email last year, and it’s just starting this year, they’re always concerned about it,” Diller said.

The encampment also sits in between the main high school campus and the Cleveland High School Track and Sports Field. Diller said without the encampment on Southeast Waverleigh Boulevard, it would be a straight path between the two locations. He said it’s frustrating that PE classes and athletic teams have to go blocks out of their way to get to where they need to go.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office said the city is planning to clear out the encampment in the coming days. FOX 12 was on the scene when a group of city workers did a walkthrough of the camp with members of the local neighborhood association. A spokesperson for the mayor said his team has met with the principal of Cleveland High School and other local high schools to talk about ongoing efforts to create safe routes to schools.

Diller said he wants the city to not just clear the encampment but do more so it doesn’t come back during the school year.

“Once they start getting emails they need to be ‘Johnny on the spot’ and get the one, two, or three people out of there,” Diller said. “Then we don’t have to have the news coming out here all the time, we don’t have to have parents emailing all the time. It saves everyone time.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.