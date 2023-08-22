Shower chance today, nice temperatures

Good morning! It’s a nice, cool start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak weather system is passing overhead, which will bring more clouds and a slight chance of a light shower today. Don’t expect to see many showers though, just the kind that might get your car dirty (sprinkles). Generally speaking, it’ll be partly cloudy and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The coast will be a bit cooler than that, with more 60s and low 70s. The same weather system will generate showers and thunderstorms across portions of central & eastern Oregon.

The upper level low will start to shift out of the region between Wednesday and Thursday. As it does so, metro highs will go from about 80 on Wednesday to the low to mid 90s Thursday. This will be a pretty dramatic warm up as high pressure quickly strengthens aloft. Expect hot afternoons and warmer nights between Thursday and Sunday. Yet another upper level low will be developing offshore of the Pacific Northwest. Why do I bring this up? Computer models have had a difficult time figuring out how close or far this system will be from us. If it’s farther west, we might see highs above 95 for one or two afternoons. If it’s closer, we’d probably end up a bit cooler. This system may also fling a few showers & isolated thunderstorms over our region. Timing for that looks like Thursday night into early Friday.

Eventually, that slow-moving upper level low will move in, strengthening onshore flow by Monday and cooling temperatures down. We’ll see a return of the marine layer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

