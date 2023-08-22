Shower chance today, nice temperatures

Another heat wave expected starting Thursday
8/22/2023
8/22/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:23 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a nice, cool start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A weak weather system is passing overhead, which will bring more clouds and a slight chance of a light shower today. Don’t expect to see many showers though, just the kind that might get your car dirty (sprinkles). Generally speaking, it’ll be partly cloudy and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The coast will be a bit cooler than that, with more 60s and low 70s. The same weather system will generate showers and thunderstorms across portions of central & eastern Oregon.

The upper level low will start to shift out of the region between Wednesday and Thursday. As it does so, metro highs will go from about 80 on Wednesday to the low to mid 90s Thursday. This will be a pretty dramatic warm up as high pressure quickly strengthens aloft. Expect hot afternoons and warmer nights between Thursday and Sunday. Yet another upper level low will be developing offshore of the Pacific Northwest. Why do I bring this up? Computer models have had a difficult time figuring out how close or far this system will be from us. If it’s farther west, we might see highs above 95 for one or two afternoons. If it’s closer, we’d probably end up a bit cooler. This system may also fling a few showers & isolated thunderstorms over our region. Timing for that looks like Thursday night into early Friday.

Eventually, that slow-moving upper level low will move in, strengthening onshore flow by Monday and cooling temperatures down. We’ll see a return of the marine layer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
File: Portland skyline
Portland named coolest city in North America
KPTV file image
Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say
Tactical teams searching in southeast Portland
2 suspects in custody after shooting, search in SE Portland; shelter-in-place lifted
A wildfire burns near U.S. 199 in Del Norte County, Calif.
US 199 closed near Oregon border, evacuations issued for California wildfires

Latest News

Here's your evening weather forecast for Monday, August 21, 2023.
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast
Portland's 7 Day Forecast
Comfortable for a couple days, then heat returns Thursday
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, August 21, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (8/21)
Smoke will start pushing out of western Oregon today.
Improving air quality west of the Cascades