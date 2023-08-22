‘Trail of a Thousand Trolls’ comes to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Nordic Northwest is where Portland’s newest resident resides. His name is Ole Bolle, and he’s a 19-foot troll looking for a treat! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the cultural center to take a closer look at the sculpture and talk to the artist behind it.

To follow Thomas Dambo and to see his other work, click here.

To learn more about the trolls and where to find them, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.