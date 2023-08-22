‘Trail of a Thousand Trolls’ comes to Portland

Nordic Northwest is where Portland’s newest resident resides.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Nordic Northwest is where Portland’s newest resident resides. His name is Ole Bolle, and he’s a 19-foot troll looking for a treat! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the cultural center to take a closer look at the sculpture and talk to the artist behind it.

To follow Thomas Dambo and to see his other work, click here.

To learn more about the trolls and where to find them, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
File: Portland skyline
Portland named coolest city in North America
KPTV file image
Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say
Tactical teams searching in southeast Portland
2 suspects in custody after shooting, search in SE Portland; shelter-in-place lifted
A wildfire burns near U.S. 199 in Del Norte County, Calif.
US 199 closed near Oregon border, evacuations issued for California wildfires

Latest News

Nordic Northwest is where Portland’s newest resident resides.
‘Trail of a Thousand Trolls’ comes to Portland
Multnomah Medical
Multnomah Medical
Multnomah Medical
Multnomah Medical
Show and Tell with Tony: Daughter shares father’s WWII escape story.
Show and Tell with Tony: Daughter shares father’s WWII escape story