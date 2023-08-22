Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude

Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Reilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Friends and family celebrated a Wisconsin woman’s 107th birthday this week.

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916 and is still going strong as she turned 107 on Monday.

She has eight children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“The family reunions are just massive,” John Miskella, Elizabeth Miskella’s son, said.

Her children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up from getting braces, helping her in the garden to being taken to get their vaccines.

“We get together on a Zoom call every Sunday,” John Miskella said. “I think that’s what keeps us so connected.”

The family said one thing they learned from Elizabeth Miskella is always to have a positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
File: Portland skyline
Portland named coolest city in North America
KPTV file image
Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say
Oregon capitol building, Salem
Oregon governor signs series of public safety bills into law
A wildfire burns near U.S. 199 in Del Norte County, Calif.
US 199 closed near Oregon border, evacuations issued for California wildfires

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
Workers prepare to replace older water pipes with a new copper one in Newark, New Jersey, on...
Oregon, Washington reject federal money aimed at replacing dangerous lead pipes
Three versions of the Mitsubishi Mirage sit for sale at El Cajon Mitsubishi on Tuesday, Aug. 8,...
There’s only 1 model of car left that you can get brand new for under $20,000
Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June...
NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove