62-year-old woman delivering newspapers shot in NE Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 62-year-old woman delivering newspapers was shot Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of NE Glisan Street after someone called 911 saying they believed they’d been shot.

Arriving police found the woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators learned the 62-year-old was driving through the neighborhood delivering newspapers when she suddenly felt a pain in her leg.

PPB says the victim was not able to get a look at the suspect(s).

Anyone who believes they have information about the shooting can call the non-emergency number or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-221189.

