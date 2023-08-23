Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing teenager from Idaho who they believe might be in Oregon.

The public’s help is needed to find missing teen Shyla Renner, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

On August 15, Shyla, a 17-year-old from Boise, Idaho, vanished from her house. She has been missing for more than a week and no one has seen or heard from her.

Shyla, 17, disappeared from her home in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, August 15. (NCMEC)

Shyla might be staying in Oregon, according to authorities.

She is described as 4′10″, weighs 120 lbs., and has blonde hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Shyla or her disappearance is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Boise Police Department (Idaho) at 1-208-377-6790.

