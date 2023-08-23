Authorities searching for missing Idaho teen who may be in Oregon

Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.
Shyla has been from her home in Idaho since Tuesday, August 15.(NCMEC)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing teenager from Idaho who they believe might be in Oregon.

The public’s help is needed to find missing teen Shyla Renner, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

On August 15, Shyla, a 17-year-old from Boise, Idaho, vanished from her house. She has been missing for more than a week and no one has seen or heard from her.

Shyla, 17, disappeared from her home in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, August 15.
Shyla, 17, disappeared from her home in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, August 15.(NCMEC)

Shyla might be staying in Oregon, according to authorities.

She is described as 4′10″, weighs 120 lbs., and has blonde hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Shyla or her disappearance is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Boise Police Department (Idaho) at 1-208-377-6790.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homer Lee Jackson III
Man convicted of killing 4 women in Portland found dead
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery
Fee for food trucks in church parking lot
Vancouver food carts asked by church to help pay for $45K in city permit fees
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works.
Vancouver’s own Pike Place Market in the works

Latest News

Portland finalizes City Council district boundaries.
Portland finalizes City Council district boundaries
Officers in Happy Valley helped underserved kids make sure they are heading back to school with...
Officers host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event in Happy Valley
62-year-old woman delivering newspapers shot in NE Portland.
62-year-old woman delivering newspapers shot in NE Portland
Portland City Council to consider permanent outdoor dining program.
Portland City Council to consider permanent outdoor dining program