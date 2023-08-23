Correctional officer indicted for sexual misconduct with an inmate in Washington Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An officer with the Oregon Department of Corrections was indicted on Aug. 16 for sexual misconduct in Washington County, the Oregon State Police announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, Sergeant Levi Gray is accused engaging in various sexual activities with an inmate at the facility where he worked on or around May 23, 2023.

Gray is facing two charges of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, and two charges of first-degree official misconduct, for engaging in an unlawful act during his official duties “with intent to obtain a benefit.”

OSP is asking for any witnesses, victims or people with information related to this investigation to contact Detective Joshua McNeely, by calling the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 503-731-3030 and reference OSP case number SP23-149722.

