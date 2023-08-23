Doctors see more patients with bug bites in Oregon, warn against risk of disease from insects

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The summer is peak mosquito and tick season in the Pacific Northwest, and experts issued a warning saying they’ve seen an increase in patients with insect bites.

A doctor said ticks prefer areas where the skin creases. So, good places to check after someone has been outside are elbows, behind the knees, behind ears, armpits and hair. People should also check their clothes.

Many would argue summertime in the Portland area can’t be beat. But it’s also the season of some unwanted company – mosquitoes and ticks.

People said they have been noticing more of those pesky pests this season.

“Mainly by mosquitos, I’ve noticed I’ve gotten bit more this year, for sure,” Christine Peia, who lives in Oregon, said.

In fact, the Oregon Health Authority reports that mosquito populations could be five times greater in Multnomah County this year.

Dr. Anne Toledo, Chief of Urgent Care for Kaiser Permanente Northwest, said changes in climate may be to blame for the increase in bug population.

“I’m seeing a lot of people coming in certainly with worries about reactions to bug bits on their skin,” Dr. Toledo said.

Pet owners said they try to get ahead of the problem.

“She gets like an oral medication every three months or so,” Ben Britz, one of those pet owners said.

Dr. Toledo says although rare, disease-carrying ticks are a risk in the area.

“Lyme disease is carried by certain species of tick, the western blacklegged tick, and it does live in Oregon,” Dr. Toledo said.

Dr. Toledo said with ticks time is a major factor.

“If a person catches it within 12 to 24 hours and takes it off, it’s almost impossible that it’s giving them Lyme disease,” Dr. Toledo said.

And with mosquitoes the concern is infection.

People said they do what they can to keep those bugs away.

“Yeah, I use spray,” Peia said.

“If I’m going to be camping, I’ll just wear like longer clothes,” Britz said.

Dr. Toledo said some symptoms that you should seek medical care for after a bite are rashes, swelling, fever, especially if they last for awhile.

