Final public meeting held for Police Accountability Commission

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Police Accountability Commission held its final public meeting Tuesday night to share the results of its work.

Over the last two years the commission has been serving Portland by developing recommendations for an improved oversight system for Portland Police.

See Also: 2 suspects in custody after shooting, search in SE Portland; shelter-in-place lifted

The commission is made up of 20 community members selected by city commissioners. They’ve come up with a set of recommendations which they plan to present to city council next month.

Faythe Aiken is one of the 20 community members selected for the commission.

“When we’re talking about police accountability what has been happening historically is that police have been policing police.” Aiken said.

She said the commission is recommending the creation of a 33 member community board.

Members would be appointed by the city council and the commission would receive citizen complaints regarding officer conduct and make final determinations about whether officers violated city policy.

See Also: Human remains found in burned car in Hazel Dell

“The important thing to understand is that it’s completely community led. We are hoping to implement a first of its kind across the country community led police oversight system.” Aiden said.

There are a number of other recommendations including the establishment of navigators who would help citizens through the complaint process. Police Accountability Commissioner Sophia Glenn believed having more community input will benefit both citizens and police by lessening the number of violent confrontations that tear away at community trust.

Commissioners said they plan to present their recommendations to city council in September and October and that council will then have 8 weeks to respond.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.