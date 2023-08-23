Heat wave arrives Thursday afternoon, plus lightning for some of us Thursday night

Skies are sunny, but quite hazy across the region this afternoon. The smoke is from Canadian wildfires and will be with us from time to time through the weekend. For now it’s all high in the atmosphere and not affecting our air quality; we think that will be the case the next few days as well.

After a clear and comfortable night, temperatures warm dramatically tomorrow as high pressure settles in for a stay through the weekend. This leads to a minor heat wave tomorrow through Sunday; luckily the overhead atmosphere is about 10-12 degrees cooler than what we experienced last week, plus the lengthening nights and lower sun angle at the end of August helps temper the heat. No heat advisories or warnings are in effect for our viewing area.

Afternoon temperatures will be topping out between 90-95 the next 4 days, and starting tomorrow night we’ll have trouble dropping below 65 for a few nights. It’ll get uncomfortable if you don’t have air conditioning.

Within this hot airmass, a little disturbance will travel north over the region tomorrow night through early Friday morning. This is a perfect setup for scatted nocturnal (nighttime) thunderstorms. There’s a decent chance you wake up to lightning/thunder at some point after midnight tomorrow night into the first few hours of Friday. This isn’t a “severe storm” setup, but lightning at night in our area is always exciting since it only happens once or twice each summer. Of course this means some spots will get wet too, so make sure everything outside is covered up before you go to bed tomorrow night! Here’s just one model’s forecast showing the scattered nature of the showers/t’storms.

The hot high pressure disappears for a big cooling trend and evening a few showers early next week.

