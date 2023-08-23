Human remains found in burned car in Hazel Dell

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) - A burned car with human remains inside was found by Clark County Sheriff Office deputies on Monday.

Deputies with the CCSO were conducting a follow-up investigation related to a missing person case with an adult man who was reported missing several weeks ago. Deputies went to the last known home of the missing man in the area of Northwest Sluman Road and Northwest Overlook Drive in Hazel Dell.

While at the home a car that looked like it had recently been in a car fire was on the property. Deputies contacted the CCSO Major Crimes Unit based on their observations while on scene and a search warrant was obtained for the property.

When officials searched the property detectives identified what appeared to be human remains inside the burned car.

On Tuesday, MCU detectives were able to process the vehicle.

A person of interest related to this investigation is in custody on unrelated charges.

This is an active homicide investigations, so no names are being released at this time and updates will be made as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
KPTV file image
Gresham woman found murdered at Salem hotel, police say
Oregon capitol building, Salem
Oregon governor signs series of public safety bills into law
A wildfire burns near U.S. 199 in Del Norte County, Calif.
US 199 closed near Oregon border, evacuations issued for California wildfires

Latest News

SAG-AFTRA strike in Portland
Local SAG-AFTRA members gather in Downtown Portland to show support for strike
Since July 13th, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio...
Local SAG-AFTRA members gather in Downtown Portland to show support for strike
Three affordable housing buildings are set to open in October in the Alberta Alive project.
Affordable housing hopes to allow community to stay in NE Portland
Affordable housing hopes to allow community to stay in NE Portland