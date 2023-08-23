Human remains found in burned car in Hazel Dell

HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) - A burned car with human remains inside was found by Clark County Sheriff Office deputies on Monday.

Deputies with the CCSO were conducting a follow-up investigation related to a missing person case with an adult man who was reported missing several weeks ago. Deputies went to the last known home of the missing man in the area of Northwest Sluman Road and Northwest Overlook Drive in Hazel Dell.

While at the home a car that looked like it had recently been in a car fire was on the property. Deputies contacted the CCSO Major Crimes Unit based on their observations while on scene and a search warrant was obtained for the property.

When officials searched the property detectives identified what appeared to be human remains inside the burned car.

On Tuesday, MCU detectives were able to process the vehicle.

A person of interest related to this investigation is in custody on unrelated charges.

This is an active homicide investigations, so no names are being released at this time and updates will be made as more information becomes available.

