Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations for fire south of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued for a fire south of Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The “Go Now” orders are for west of Skyline Road South and Jory Hill Road South. Currently, 630 homes are impacted by evacuation, according to fire officials.

The sheriff’s office is telling people impacted to leave immediately.

A vegetation fire burns near Jory Hill Rd. S and Liberty Rd. S in Salem. pic.twitter.com/g1LOZywxTb — Abigail Dollins (@abigaildollins) August 23, 2023

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

