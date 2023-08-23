Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations for fire south of Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued for a fire south of Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The “Go Now” orders are for west of Skyline Road South and Jory Hill Road South. Currently, 630 homes are impacted by evacuation, according to fire officials.

The sheriff’s office is telling people impacted to leave immediately.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

