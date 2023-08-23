Local SAG-AFTRA members gather in Downtown Portland to show support for strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Since July 13th, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

A-list celebrities to those who work in the industry part-time are demanding fair wages and protection for their likenesses amid the growing popularity of AI technology.

On Tuesday, local SAG-AFTRA members gathered in Downtown Portland to show their support for the movement, as part of a national day of solidarity.

“We are the mouse that roared,” Mary Mcdonald-Lewis, a national SAG-AFTRA board member and long-time voice actor said. “Yes we’re a small local, but we’re nevertheless mighty.”

SAG-AFTRA boasts 160,000 members nationwide, and 1,000 in the Portland area alone.

Members are standing against what they say are unacceptably low wages brought on by streaming services, which limit the ability to make money on residual checks for re-run episodes.

“Now they put them on their own streaming channels instead of re-running them,” Scott Rogers, the Vice President of the Portland SAG-AFTRA chapter said. “And instead of hundreds of dollars, they pay us several cents. I got a check for 1 cent, the stamp alone is worth a whole lot more than that.”

“I can count on one hand in this town the number of actors or SAG-AFTRA members who actually don’t have to have a second or third job just to pay the rent, just to pay the bills,” member Chrisse Roccaro said.

And it’s not just about wages, but their very identities.

“We’re fighting for our right to be compensated for our likeness, our voice, our bodies, our gestures, in the world of artificial intelligence. If we don’t gain that, then we lose our souls,” Mcdonald-Lewis said.

It’s been more than a month since the strike began, and AMPTP and the union have yet to reach an agreement.

Celebrity actors have even joined the picket line, but local members want to make it clear that it’s not about the big household names.

“We’re not striking for the celebrities that might not miss a few months of work,” McDonald-Lewis added. “We’re striking for the average every day Joe and Jane that make up the screen actors guild, our fight is for them and we will prevail.”

Some strikers at Tuesday’s event said they foresee the strike continuing at least through next spring.

This comes after the Writer’s Guild of America also voted to strike on May 1, and have just re-started negotiations with AMPTP.

Fox 12 Oregon reached out to AMPTP for comment, and a spokesperson provided the following statement: “We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both Unions.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.