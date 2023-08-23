Man accused of racist attack at Stumptown’s Otaku

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a suspect accused in a bias crime.

The victims of the incident said it began when they were unloading their car full of merchandise for their store across the street. Now, they’re wanting that suspect brought to justice.

Tommy Ly is a 10-year Navy veteran who has owned Stumptown Otaku off Southwest 2nd Avenue for about a year. He explained Monday afternoon he was with family, who were helping him unload merchandise from their car across the street near the Pine Street Market when he recalled a biker suddenly came barreling the down road, “and almost hit my mom. So, I was like, ‘Dude, watch it.’”

Ly claims after telling the man to look out, he came back around and started berating them with racial slurs. He said many of them were directed at his mother. Ly recalls his mother was in shock.

He said he tried to walk away, but the man started to cross the line when he he flicked a lit cigarette at his mother. That caused Ly to step between the two of them. He remembered the suspect, who he described as a white man, roughly 30 years old with face piercings and a large brown backpack, threw a punch.

“So, I grab out my pepper spray, and I was like, ‘Dude, one more step and I’ll mace you.’”

He claimed the biker initially backed off, only to come back around again and spit on his mother.

“At that point, I just lost it. I was like forget self-defense, and I grabbed my mace and emptied the whole cannister in his face.”

Through it all, Ly said his father was fuming. He said had to hold him back from lunging at the suspect.

“If he laid a finger on my mom,” he said frustrated, “I’d probably be in prison tonight. It’s not worth it. I don’t want to go to prison for some jerk.”

