Multnomah Co. sheriff warns financial issues may lead to jail releases

Multnomah County says it may be forced to release people from jail because of financial issues.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For decades now, the state of Oregon has funded jails. But Multnomah County says that money isn’t enough.

Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell says under the current budget she would have to eliminate over 200 jail beds, releasing inmates with charges ranging from rape to robbery as a result.

The sheriff is asking for $3 million from the county to prevent that, in the short-term. But in the long-term, she argues more money is needed from the state.

In a meeting on Tuesday, county commissioners agreed with the sheriff.

“We’re facing so many crises at that intersection of public safety, homelessness, behavioral health on a scale we have never seen and rather than disinvesting we need to be going in the opposite direction,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran.

Commissioners will hold a vote on the short-term funding request next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

