New audit finds issues within Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County has released a new audit that found issues within the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The audit, released on Wednesday, used a survey, interviews, research, and data analysis to analyze the state of the office.

According to the report, homeless service providers are frustrated with the county’s management and communication.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah Co. sheriff warns financial issues may lead to jail releases

Among other things, providers told auditors that the Joint Office did not consistently pay them on time and that they grappled with incomplete, untimely contracts.

Also, fewer than half of homeless service providers in a survey felt the Joint Office was doing a good job communication policies and goals.

“During the course of the audit, we heard from Joint Office staff and providers about the challenge of providing services in a highly politicized environment,” said County Auditor Jennifer McGuirk. “Staff and providers alike are under significant pressure. To reduce this stress and support overall performance, the Joint Office needs to quickly improve its communications to providers and how it manages contracts with them.”

Following the audit, recommendations were made in hopes of improving the Joint Office:

Joint Office management should schedule regular communication among homeless service systems.

To improve timely payments to providers, staff should adjust their process so that they review payments in question, but do not prevent the rest of the invoice from being processed.

Joint Office management should hire a contract management specialist to oversee the process.

Joint Office management should modify the Program Specialist role so that this conflict of interest is eliminated.

To ensure fairness among providers, Joint Office management should create criteria that must be met in order to change performance measures.

Joint Office executive management needs to communicate their strategic vision.

Joint Office management should ensure they send regular communications to service providers to address policies and goals.

Joint Office management should ensure that Joint Office staff are trained on how to review equity plans and should review equity plans submitted by providers.

To read the full audit report, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.